 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

RingCentral: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 4:55pm   Comments
Share:
RingCentral: Q4 Earnings Insights

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RingCentral beat estimated earnings by 5.41%, reporting an EPS of $0.39 versus an estimate of $0.37.

Revenue was up $113.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 20.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RingCentral's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.33 0.28 0.25 0.27
EPS Actual 0.36 0.32 0.27 0.29
Revenue Estimate 393.42M 359.51M 339.93M 317.42M
Revenue Actual 414.63M 379.27M 352.36M 334.54M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

RingCentral management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.34 and $0.34 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a -12.82% in quarter-over-quarter growth for RingCentral, a bearish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (RNG)

63 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Analyst Ratings For RingCentral
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With RNG
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings