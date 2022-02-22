Recap: Palo Alto Networks Q2 Earnings
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Palo Alto Networks beat estimated earnings by 6.1%, reporting an EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $1.64.
Revenue was up $299.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Palo Alto Networks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|1.57
|1.44
|1.28
|1.43
|EPS Actual
|1.64
|1.60
|1.38
|1.55
|Revenue Estimate
|1.20B
|1.17B
|1.06B
|985.68M
|Revenue Actual
|1.25B
|1.22B
|1.07B
|1.02B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings