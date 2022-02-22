 Skip to main content

Recap: Palo Alto Networks Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 4:25pm   Comments
Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) reported its Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Palo Alto Networks beat estimated earnings by 6.1%, reporting an EPS of $1.74 versus an estimate of $1.64.

Revenue was up $299.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.07 which was followed by a 1.99% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Palo Alto Networks's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.57 1.44 1.28 1.43
EPS Actual 1.64 1.60 1.38 1.55
Revenue Estimate 1.20B 1.17B 1.06B 985.68M
Revenue Actual 1.25B 1.22B 1.07B 1.02B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

