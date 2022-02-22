Recap: Louisiana-Pacific Q4 Earnings
Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Louisiana-Pacific beat estimated earnings by 10.89%, reporting an EPS of $2.24 versus an estimate of $2.02.
Revenue was up $132.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45 which was followed by a 4.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Louisiana-Pacific's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|3.42
|4.18
|2.70
|1.74
|EPS Actual
|3.87
|4.74
|3.01
|2.01
|Revenue Estimate
|1.11B
|1.17B
|937.19M
|784.92M
|Revenue Actual
|1.22B
|1.32B
|1.02B
|860.00M
