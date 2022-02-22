 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Medtronic Q3 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 7:12am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Medtronic Q3 Earnings

 

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Check out this: Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Earnings

Medtronic reported in-line EPS of $1.37 versus an estimate of $1.37.

Revenue was up $12.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03 which was followed by a 0.93% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Medtronic's past performance:

 

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021
EPS Estimate 1.29 1.32 1.42 1.15
EPS Actual 1.32 1.41 1.50 1.29
Revenue Estimate 7.96B 7.86B 8.14B 7.78B
Revenue Actual 7.85B 7.99B 8.19B 7.78B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Medtronic management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $1.56 and $1.58 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 14.6% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Medtronic, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (MDT)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
FDA Approves Medtronic's Recharge-Free Sacral Nerve Stimulation Therapy For Bladder, Bowel Control
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Following Tuesday's Plunge
Investors Give, Then Take Away, in Meihua's New York Trading Debut
Medtronic's Q3 Profit In Line With Expectation Despite COVID-19 Impact On Procedure Volume
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com