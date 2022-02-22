 Skip to main content

TransUnion: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 22, 2022 6:52am   Comments
TransUnion: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Check out this: Insiders Buy More Than $170M Of 4 Stocks

Earnings

TransUnion missed estimated earnings by 10.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.91.

Revenue was up $91.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TransUnion's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.93 0.91 0.79 0.79
EPS Actual 1.01 0.96 0.91 0.80
Revenue Estimate 775.87M 745.78M 703.80M 696.51M
Revenue Actual 791.60M 774.20M 745.30M 698.60M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

