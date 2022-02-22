TransUnion: Q4 Earnings Insights

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

TransUnion missed estimated earnings by 10.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.91.

Revenue was up $91.20 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.61% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at TransUnion's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.93 0.91 0.79 0.79 EPS Actual 1.01 0.96 0.91 0.80 Revenue Estimate 775.87M 745.78M 703.80M 696.51M Revenue Actual 791.60M 774.20M 745.30M 698.60M

