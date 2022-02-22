TransUnion: Q4 Earnings Insights
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
TransUnion missed estimated earnings by 10.99%, reporting an EPS of $0.81 versus an estimate of $0.91.
Revenue was up $91.20 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08 which was followed by a 3.61% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at TransUnion's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.93
|0.91
|0.79
|0.79
|EPS Actual
|1.01
|0.96
|0.91
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|775.87M
|745.78M
|703.80M
|696.51M
|Revenue Actual
|791.60M
|774.20M
|745.30M
|698.60M
