Recap: Armstrong World Q4 Earnings

Armstrong World Indus (NYSE:AWI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Armstrong World Indus beat estimated earnings by 3.81%, reporting an EPS of $1.09 versus an estimate of $1.05.

Revenue was up $43.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.11 which was followed by a 1.41% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Armstrong World Indus's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.28 1.04 0.90 0.67 EPS Actual 1.17 1.16 0.84 0.77 Revenue Estimate 292.00M 264.94M 241.83M 231.00M Revenue Actual 292.20M 280.00M 251.90M 238.70M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Armstrong World Indus management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $5.0 and $5.2 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 367.89% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Armstrong World Indus, a bullish signal to many investors.

