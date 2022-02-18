 Skip to main content

Here's How Much $100 Invested In NVIDIA 10 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 11:06am   Comments
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 38.08% on an annualized basis.

Buying $100 In NVDA: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 25.28 shares of NVIDIA at the time with $100. This investment in NVDA would have produced an average annual return of 50.39%. Currently, NVIDIA has a market capitalization of $588.15 billion.

NVIDIA's Share Price Over Last 10 Years

comp_fig

If you had invested $100 in NVIDIA you would have approximately $5,950.19 today.

Finally -- what's the point of all this? The key insight to take from this article is to note how much of a difference compounded returns can make in your cash growth over a period of time.

