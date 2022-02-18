Recap: Deere Q1 Earnings
Deere (NYSE:DE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:07 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Deere beat estimated earnings by 29.2%, reporting an EPS of $2.92 versus an estimate of $2.26.
Revenue was up $1.52 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 5.32% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Deere's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|3.90
|4.57
|4.52
|2.16
|EPS Actual
|4.12
|5.25
|5.68
|3.87
|Revenue Estimate
|10.44B
|10.30B
|10.44B
|7.21B
|Revenue Actual
|11.33B
|11.53B
|12.06B
|8.05B
