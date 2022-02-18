Recap: Deere Q1 Earnings

Deere (NYSE:DE) reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 06:07 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Deere beat estimated earnings by 29.2%, reporting an EPS of $2.92 versus an estimate of $2.26.

Revenue was up $1.52 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.22, which was followed by a 5.32% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Deere's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 3.90 4.57 4.52 2.16 EPS Actual 4.12 5.25 5.68 3.87 Revenue Estimate 10.44B 10.30B 10.44B 7.21B Revenue Actual 11.33B 11.53B 12.06B 8.05B

