Recap: Universal Electronics Q4 Earnings

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Universal Electronics beat estimated earnings by 1.49%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.67.

Revenue was up $11.32 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 16.55% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Universal Electronics's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.07 0.92 0.86 0.95 EPS Actual 1.03 0.98 0.89 1.14 Revenue Estimate 162.75M 156.33M 155.92M 153.72M Revenue Actual 155.62M 150.49M 150.54M 156.26M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.