Recap: Universal Electronics Q4 Earnings
Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Universal Electronics beat estimated earnings by 1.49%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.67.
Revenue was up $11.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 16.55% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Universal Electronics's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.07
|0.92
|0.86
|0.95
|EPS Actual
|1.03
|0.98
|0.89
|1.14
|Revenue Estimate
|162.75M
|156.33M
|155.92M
|153.72M
|Revenue Actual
|155.62M
|150.49M
|150.54M
|156.26M
