Recap: Brady Q2 Earnings
Brady (NYSE:BRC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Brady reported in-line EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.7.
Revenue was up $52.22 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Brady's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.75
|0.7
|0.66
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.72
|0.7
|0.71
|0.59
|Revenue Estimate
|313.79M
|300.46M
|277.48M
|270.07M
|Revenue Actual
|321.48M
|306.13M
|295.50M
|265.84M
