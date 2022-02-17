 Skip to main content

Recap: Brady Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 7:21am   Comments
Recap: Brady Q2 Earnings

 

Brady (NYSE:BRC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Brady reported in-line EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.7.

Revenue was up $52.22 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 0.64% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Brady's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 0.75 0.7 0.66 0.61
EPS Actual 0.72 0.7 0.71 0.59
Revenue Estimate 313.79M 300.46M 277.48M 270.07M
Revenue Actual 321.48M 306.13M 295.50M 265.84M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

