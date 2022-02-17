Recap: Vontier Q4 Earnings
Vontier (NYSE:VNT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Vontier beat estimated earnings by 3.75%, reporting an EPS of $0.83 versus an estimate of $0.8.
Revenue was up $24.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 2.44% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Vontier's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.74
|0.55
|0.55
|0.85
|EPS Actual
|0.80
|0.61
|0.63
|0.87
|Revenue Estimate
|750.22M
|672.18M
|671.17M
|799.10M
|Revenue Actual
|768.50M
|724.60M
|707.40M
|815.00M
