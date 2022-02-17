EPAM Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EPAM Systems beat estimated earnings by 9.96%, reporting an EPS of $2.76 versus an estimate of $2.51.

Revenue was up $383.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 1.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EPAM Systems's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.22 1.93 1.68 1.71 EPS Actual 2.42 2.05 1.81 1.81 Revenue Estimate 964.12M 860.36M 763.88M 704.61M Revenue Actual 988.54M 881.37M 780.77M 723.49M

