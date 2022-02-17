EPAM Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
EPAM Systems beat estimated earnings by 9.96%, reporting an EPS of $2.76 versus an estimate of $2.51.
Revenue was up $383.51 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 1.56% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at EPAM Systems's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|2.22
|1.93
|1.68
|1.71
|EPS Actual
|2.42
|2.05
|1.81
|1.81
|Revenue Estimate
|964.12M
|860.36M
|763.88M
|704.61M
|Revenue Actual
|988.54M
|881.37M
|780.77M
|723.49M
