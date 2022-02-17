 Skip to main content

EPAM Systems: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 6:45am   Comments
EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

EPAM Systems beat estimated earnings by 9.96%, reporting an EPS of $2.76 versus an estimate of $2.51.

Revenue was up $383.51 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 1.56% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at EPAM Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.22 1.93 1.68 1.71
EPS Actual 2.42 2.05 1.81 1.81
Revenue Estimate 964.12M 860.36M 763.88M 704.61M
Revenue Actual 988.54M 881.37M 780.77M 723.49M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

