 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: American Water Works Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2022 5:40am   Comments
Share:
Recap: American Water Works Q4 Earnings

 

American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:35 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Water Works Co reported in-line EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was up $28.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 4.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Water Works Co's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.53 1.09 0.73 0.8
EPS Actual 1.53 1.14 0.73 0.8
Revenue Estimate 1.21B 1.01B 850.71M 975.00M
Revenue Actual 1.09B 999.00M 888.00M 923.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

American Water Works Co management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $4.39 and $4.49 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 422.35% in quarter-over-quarter growth for American Water Works Co, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (AWK)

A Bearish Sign Appears On American Water Works Co's Chart
American Water Works Co Earnings Perspective: Return On Capital Employed
Earnings Scheduled For February 16, 2022
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For February 7, 2022
What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About American Water Works Co
American Water Works: Debt Overview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com