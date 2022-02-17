Recap: American Water Works Q4 Earnings

American Water Works Co (NYSE:AWK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:35 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American Water Works Co reported in-line EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.85.

Revenue was up $28.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 4.97% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American Water Works Co's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.53 1.09 0.73 0.8 EPS Actual 1.53 1.14 0.73 0.8 Revenue Estimate 1.21B 1.01B 850.71M 975.00M Revenue Actual 1.09B 999.00M 888.00M 923.00M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

American Water Works Co management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $4.39 and $4.49 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 422.35% in quarter-over-quarter growth for American Water Works Co, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.