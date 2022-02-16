Recap: UFP Industries Q4 Earnings
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
UFP Industries beat estimated earnings by 84.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.21 versus an estimate of $1.2.
Revenue was up $626.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38, which was followed by a 7.11% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at UFP Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.55
|1.80
|0.88
|0.73
|EPS Actual
|1.93
|2.78
|1.67
|1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|1.82B
|2.26B
|1.55B
|1.20B
|Revenue Actual
|2.09B
|2.70B
|1.82B
|1.39B
