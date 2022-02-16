 Skip to main content

Recap: UFP Industries Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 4:25pm   Comments
UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

UFP Industries beat estimated earnings by 84.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.21 versus an estimate of $1.2.

Revenue was up $626.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38, which was followed by a 7.11% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at UFP Industries's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.55 1.80 0.88 0.73
EPS Actual 1.93 2.78 1.67 1.02
Revenue Estimate 1.82B 2.26B 1.55B 1.20B
Revenue Actual 2.09B 2.70B 1.82B 1.39B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

