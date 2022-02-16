 Skip to main content

Recap: DoorDash Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 4:23pm   Comments
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

DoorDash missed estimated earnings by 66.67%, reporting an EPS of $-0.45 versus an estimate of $-0.27.

Revenue was up $330.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 11.58% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at DoorDash's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.26 -0.21 -0.26 -0.14
EPS Actual -0.30 -0.30 -0.34 0.09
Revenue Estimate 1.18B 1.08B 993.32M 937.95M
Revenue Actual 1.27B 1.24B 1.08B 970.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

