Earnings Outlook For Shake Shack
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 9:06am   Comments
Earnings Outlook For Shake Shack

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-02-17. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Shake Shack will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.17.

Shake Shack bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 16.51% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Shake Shack's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.06 -0.08 -0.08 -0.11
EPS Actual -0.05 0.05 0.04 -0.03
Price Change % 16.51% -2.55% -15.28% -0.37%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Shake Shack were trading at $78.1 as of February 14. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 36.54%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings