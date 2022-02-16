Recap: Wingstop Q4 Earnings
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wingstop missed estimated earnings by 22.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.31.
Revenue was up $8.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 8.29% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wingstop's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.35
|0.33
|0.31
|0.23
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.38
|0.44
|0.18
|Revenue Estimate
|74.50M
|73.13M
|68.88M
|64.14M
|Revenue Actual
|65.78M
|74.00M
|70.69M
|63.28M
