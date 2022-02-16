 Skip to main content

Recap: Wingstop Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 7:49am   Comments
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wingstop missed estimated earnings by 22.58%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.31.

Revenue was up $8.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 8.29% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wingstop's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.35 0.33 0.31 0.23
EPS Actual 0.29 0.38 0.44 0.18
Revenue Estimate 74.50M 73.13M 68.88M 64.14M
Revenue Actual 65.78M 74.00M 70.69M 63.28M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

