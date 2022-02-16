 Skip to main content

Charles River's Q4 Earnings Beats Street Expectation, Reaffirms FY22 Outlook
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 1:08pm   Comments
Charles River Laboratories International Inc's (NYSE: CRLQ4 sales increased 14.4% Y/Y to $905.1 million, beating the consensus of $888.27 million.

  • Acquisitions contributed 5.9% to consolidated fourth-quarter revenue growth. Organic revenue growth was 10.5%, driven by contributions from all three business segments. 
  • Adjusted EPS reached $2.49 higher than $2.39 posted a year ago and better than the consensus of $2.43.
  • Revenue for the Research Models and Services (RMS)segment was $165.6 million, +5.7%. Organic revenue growth of 13.3% was primarily driven by robust demand for research models & related services.
  • Discovery and Safety Assessment sales increased 7.9% to $534.1 million. Organically sales increased 6.7%, driven principally by the Safety Assessment business, with the Discovery Services business also contributing.
  • The manufacturing segment sales were $205.3 million, up 47.4% from $139.3 million. The acquisitions of Cognate BioServices and Vigene Biosciences contributed 27.8% to Manufacturing revenue growth.
  • Guidance: Charles River reaffirmed FY22 guidance with 13-15% sales growth and organic growth of 12.5% – 14.5%.
  • The Company expects adjusted EPS of $11.50 – $11.75, compared to the consensus of $11.59.
  • Price Action: CRL shares traded 3.01% lower at $303.24 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Earnings News Guidance Health Care

