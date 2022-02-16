 Skip to main content

Westinghouse Air Brake: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 7:42am   Comments
Westinghouse Air Brake: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Westinghouse Air Brake beat estimated earnings by 0.85%, reporting an EPS of $1.18 versus an estimate of $1.17.

Revenue was up $49.30 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 2.22% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Westinghouse Air Brake's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.12 0.96 0.86 1.03
EPS Actual 1.14 1.06 0.89 0.98
Revenue Estimate 2.08B 1.87B 1.85B 2.04B
Revenue Actual 1.91B 2.01B 1.83B 2.02B

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $4.65 and $5.05 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 311.02% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Westinghouse Air Brake, a bullish signal to many investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

