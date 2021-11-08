 Skip to main content

Alcon Strengthens Surgical Glaucoma Portfolio With $475M Ivantis Deal
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 08, 2021 6:11am   Comments
  • Alcon AG (NYSE: ALChas agreed to acquire Ivantis Inc for $475 million.
  • Alcon may be required to make additional contingent payments upon the achievement of certain regulatory and commercial milestones.
  • Ivantis is a developer and manufacturer of Hydrus Microstent, a minimally-invasive glaucoma surgery (MIGS) device designed to lower intraocular pressure for open-angle glaucoma patients in connection with cataracts surgery.
  • The FDA approved Hydrus Microstent in August 2018 for use with cataract surgery. 
  • In the U.K., Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Germany, the MIGS device is indicated for primary open-angle glaucoma in conjunction with cataract surgery or a stand-alone procedure.
  • The transaction will close in Q1 of 2022.
  • Price Action: ALC shares closed at $85.61 on Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsM&A News Health Care General

