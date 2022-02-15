Ecolab Clocks 10% Sales Growth In Q4; Bottom-Line Misses Consensus

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Ecolab Inc ECL reported fourth-quarter FY21 sales growth of 10% year-on-year, to $3.36 billion, beating the analyst consensus of $3.29 billion.
- Sales from Global Industrial rose 8% Y/Y, Global Institutional & Specialty climbed 19%Y/Y, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences sales fell 6%.
- EPS of $1.28 missed the analyst consensus of $1.31.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 7% Y/Y. The operating margin was 11.5%, and operating income for the quarter fell 7% to $387.7 million.
- The company held $359.9 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- Ecolab looks for Q1 to show healthy sales growth and a flattish year-over-year EPS comparison impacted by continued high raw material and freight costs.
- For 2022, the company expects sales, pricing, and cost efficiency actions to deliver continued strong sales gains with adjusted EPS growth reaching low-teens levels, assuming that inflation and supply constraints ease as the year progresses.
- Price Action: ECL shares are trading higher by 0.10% at $183.10 on the last check Tuesday.
