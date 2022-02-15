Zoetis Q4 Sales Cushioned By Higher Companion Animal Product Sales, Issues FY22 Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Zoetis Inc ZTS has reported Q4 FY21 revenue of $2 billion, an increase of 9% Y/Y, beating the consensus of $1.93 billion.
- Adjusted EPS was $1.00, compared to $0.91 last year and beating the consensus of $0.96.
- Revenue in the U.S. segment was $1.04 billion, +9%. Sales of companion animal products increased 20%, driven by growth across the Company's parasiticides portfolio.
- Sales of livestock products declined 13% due to generic competition for Draxxin and continued weakness in beef & dairy consumer markets.
- Also See: Zoetis Raises FY22 Dividend By 30%, Announces New Buyback Program Of $3.5B.
- Poultry portfolio declined due to the expanded use of lower-cost alternatives and generic competition for Zoamix, the Company's option to antibiotics in medicated feed additives.
- Sales of swine products declined due to pricing pressure on anti-infectives and vaccines.
- Revenue in the International segment increased 8% to $902 million.
- Guidance: Zoetis expects FY22 sales of $8.325 billion - $8.475 billion, compared to the consensus of $8.41 billion.
- It expects adjusted EPS of $5.09 - $5.19, lower than the consensus of $5.21.
- Price Action: ZTS shares are up 2.22% at $200.80 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
