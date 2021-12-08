 Skip to main content

Zoetis Raises FY22 Dividend By 30%, Announces New Buyback Program Of $3.5B
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 08, 2021 9:20am   Comments
  • The board of directors of Zoetis Inc (NYSE: ZTS) has approved a $3.5 billion share repurchase program.
  • The company added that the new share buyback, spanning across a multi-year period, could be canceled at any time.
  • Zoetis’ previous share repurchase program, valued at $2.0 billion, ends in 2022. 
  • The animal health company has also declared a $0.325 dividend per share for Q1 2022. 
  • The newly announced dividend, to be paid on March 01, 2022, with a record date of January 20, 2022, implies an increase of approximately 30% from the quarterly dividend rate paid in 2021, Zoetis notes.
  • Price Action: ZTS shares closed at $225.7 on Tuesday.

