Grove, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Financial Results

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

$10.7 Million in Second Quarter Revenue, a 156% Increase Over Prior Year

$1.5 Million Adjusted EBITDA for Second Quarter

HENDERSON, NV / February 15, 2021 / Grove, Inc. GRVI ("Grove" or the "Company"), a global innovator in hemp, health, and wellness, today announced financial results for the second quarter period ended December 31, 2021. Investors are encouraged to read the Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), contains additional information, and will be posted at https://groveinc.io/.

Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!

Year to Date Financial Highlights

Revenues rose to $19.1 million from $7.1 million, a 167% increase.

$0.04 basic earnings per share compared to loss of $0.06.

$2.9 million in adjusted EBITDA.

103,750 shares of Grove common stock repurchased with cash flow from operations.

Allan Marshall, Chief Executive Officer of Grove, stated, “Our team continues to perform and drive growth across all parts of our business, with a 169% increase year over year even with substantial headwinds. We face shortages and rising prices on all raw materials, employee shortages, higher wages, drastic increases in shipping cost across all parts of the business. However, we were able to maintain growth and profits offsetting increased costs with higher volumes and pricing power.

Our Upexi Amazon aggregation business launch is beginning to come together, and we are seeing multiple submissions a week from companies looking to be acquired. Our strong cash flow gives us great flexibility to expand the Brand aggregation business and become more active with acquisitions this year”

Liquidity and Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2021 As of June 30, 2021 Current assets $ 12,097,966 $ 18,293,083 Current liabilities $ 5,262,529 $ 5,819,161 Working capital $ 6,835,437 $ 12,473,922

Cash Flows

Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ 1,212,609 $ (669,321 ) Cash flows (used in) provided by investing activities (8,999,854 ) 241,785 Cash flows (used in) financing activities (151,004 ) 738,000 Net decrease in cash during period $ (7,938,249 ) $ 310,464

About Grove, Inc.

Grove, Inc. is a global innovator in hemp, health and wellness. The company has an array of in-house brands, and operates in multiple verticals including SaaS programmatic ad technology, and a wholly owned division dedicated to acquiring high growth e-commerce brands. The company sells to numerous consumer markets including the botanical, beauty, pet care, and functional foods sectors. It seeks to take advantage of an emerging worldwide trend in consumer health products selling through Amazon and E-commerce.

Company Contact

Andrew Norstrud

Email: investorinfo@cbd.io

Phone: (702) 332-5591

Investor Relations Contact

TraDigital IR

John McNamara

Email: john@tradigitalir.com

Phone: (917) 658-2602

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," including with respect to the Company's business strategy, product development and industry trends. No assurance can be given that the offering will be completed on the terms described, or at all. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's registration statement and preliminary prospectus for the offering filed with the SEC. Copies are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company discloses and uses the above-mentioned non-GAAP financial measures internally as a supplement to GAAP financial information to evaluate its operating performance, for financial planning purposes, to establish operational goals, for compensation plans, to measure debt service capability, for capital expenditure planning and to determine working capital needs and believes that these are useful financial measures also used by investors. Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA is defined as GAAP net income or net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) adjusted for the non-cash stock compensation and stock option expense, acquisition, integration & restructuring expenses, charges and gains or losses from extinguishment of debt and other non-cash items. Non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA are not terms defined by GAAP and, as a result, the Company’s measure of non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA might not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flow that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures discussed above, however, should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to net income or net loss as reported for GAAP on the Consolidated Statements of Operations, cash and cash flows on the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows or other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, and as reflected on the Company’s financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for or presented in lieu of financial measures provided by GAAP and all measures and disclosures of financial information pursuant to GAAP should be read to obtain a comprehensive and thorough understanding of the Company’s financial results. The reconciliations of non-GAAP EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA to GAAP operating income (loss) and/or GAAP net income (net loss) referred to in the highlights or elsewhere are provided in the schedules that are a part of this document.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA to GAAP Net Income (Net Loss) Six Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Net income (Net loss) GAAP $ 576,544 $ (706,553 ) Income tax 235,033 - Interest expense, net 42,561 84,740 Depreciation and amortization 914,511 503,244 Stock compensation 1,479,293 354,817 Gain on SBA PPP loan extinguishment (300,995 ) - Loss on sale of asset - 6,292 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA $ 2,946,947 $ (242,540 )

GROVE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLDIATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) December 31, June 30, 2021 2021 ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 6,595,962 $ 14,534,211 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $92,500 and $57,500, respectively 1,247,218 1,277,662 Inventory 3,681,428 2,094,952 Prepaid expenses and other receivables 573,358 386,258 Total current assets 12,097,966 18,293,083 Property and equipment, net 7440,332 2,832,400 Intangible assets, net 5,189,234 1,845,166 Goodwill 8,533,923 2,413,813 Deferred tax asset 1,225,917 1,403,591 Other assets 69,068 49,068 Right-of-use asset 648,626 417,443 Total other assets 23,107,100 8,961,481 Total assets $ 35,205,066 $ 27,254,564 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 895,846 $ 1,604,723 Accrued compensation 679,000 1,020,936 Deferred revenue 959,329 485,973 Accrued liabilities 873,585 296,021 Acquisition payable 600,000 1,764,876 Current portion of notes payable 1,006,197 447,100 Current portion of operating lease payable 248,572 199,532 Total current liabilities 5,262,529 5,819,161 Operating lease payable, net of current portion 395,085 217,430 Notes payable, net of current portion 26,766 - Total long-term liabilities 421,851 217,430 Commitments and contingencies - - Stockholders' equity Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, and 500,000 and 500,000 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 500 500 Common stock, $0.001 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized, and 15,711,339 and 15,262,394 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 16,378 15,262 Additional paid in capital 33,097,300 25,372,247 Accumulated deficit (3,593,492 ) (4,170,036 ) Total stockholders' equity 29,520,686 21,217,973 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 35,205,066 $ 27,254,564

GROVE, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED)