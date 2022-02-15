5 Stocks To Watch For February 15, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Marriott International, Inc. MAR to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $3.98 billion before the opening bell. Marriott shares fell 0.1% to $171.25 in after-hours trading.
- Whirlpool Corporation WHR boosted its quarterly dividend from $1.40 to $1.75 per share and also reports an additional $2 billion buyback in share repurchases. Whirlpool shares gained 1.2% to $199.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting ViacomCBS Inc. VIAC to have earned $0.42 per share on revenue of $7.49 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings after the markets close. ViacomCBS shares gained 0.1% to $35.08 in after-hours trading.
- Arista Networks, Inc. ANET reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter and issued strong sales forecast for the current quarter. Arista Networks shares jumped 7.3% to $131.80 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. FIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $3.71 billion before the opening bell. Fidelity National Information shares fell 0.4% to close at $111.50 on Monday.
