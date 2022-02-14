What Investors Can Expect From Millicom's 2022 Virtual Investor Day

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Millicom International Cellular SA TIGO holds its 2022 Virtual Investor Day today, February 14.
- Millicom's CEO Mauricio Ramos and the executive team will discuss the company's three-year operational goals, financial targets, and strategic plans.
- Millicom sees organic operating cash flow growth of ~10% annually on average over the next three years.
- Millicom sees mid-single-digit annual organic service revenue growth and annual CapEx of ~$1.0 billion.
- Millicom sees cumulative equity-free cash flow of $800 million - $1.0 billion over the next three years.
- Millicom's near-term target is to reduce leverage to 2.5x by 2025. It looks to initiate buybacks from 2023.
- Millicom aims to expand its fixed broadband network by a targeted three million additional home passings in the next three years.
- Millicom aims to create a Tower Company to carve out its portfolio of owned towers. Millicom looks to carve out of TIGO Money.
- Price Action: TIGO shares traded lower by 2.80% at $26.77 on the last check Monday.
