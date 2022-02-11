GreenPower Motor Clocks 121% Revenue Growth In Q3

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- GreenPower Motor Company Inc GP reported third-quarter revenue growth of 121.5% year-over-year to $5.31 million.
- The gross margin was 27.8% versus 21.5% in the last quarter.
- EPS was $(0.13) compared to $(0.11) in the same quarter last year.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was $(1.55) million compared to an adjusted EBITDA loss of $(1.49) million in the previous quarter.
- Related: GreenPower Motor Plans To Manufacture Electric School Buses In West Virginia
- Fraser Atkinson, CEO of GreenPower, added, "Our goal is to be producing upward of 1,000 all-electric, purpose-built school buses in the state annually in three to four years. The state of West Virginia and the local South Charleston community have been extremely supportive, and we expect this will be a substantial growth driver for GreenPower in the near future."
- As of December 31, 2021, the company had cash and a restricted cash balance of $0.319 million. It had working capital of $29.38 million at quarter-end and an unused line of credit of $3.89 million.
- Inventory increased to $28.6 million at the end of the quarter compared to $12.5 million on March 31, 2021.
- Price Action: GP shares are trading higher by 2.74% at $6.75 on the last check Friday.
Benzinga Trading School is now offering a 7 day trial! Click Here to Join the #1 Trading Educational Platform!
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.