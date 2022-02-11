Ares Management: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Ares Management ARES reported its Q4 earnings results on Friday, February 11, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Ares Management beat estimated earnings by 18.06%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.72.

Revenue was up $146.04 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 4.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Ares Management's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.51 0.51 0.46 EPS Actual 0.62 0.64 0.46 0.54 Revenue Estimate 528.44M 424.96M 445.64M 385.32M Revenue Actual 448.26M 372.83M 327.46M 334.98M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.