Redwood Trust: Q4 Earnings Insights

Redwood Trust RWT reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Redwood Trust missed estimated earnings by 10.53%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.38.

Revenue was up $26.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.26, which was followed by a 3.03% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Redwood Trust's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.39 0.40 0.29 0.34 EPS Actual 0.65 0.66 0.72 0.42 Revenue Estimate 28.75M 26.86M 24.54M 29.52M Revenue Actual 42.00M 31.00M 26.00M 24.00M

