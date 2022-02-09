5 Stocks To Watch For February 9, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects CVS Health Corporation CVS to report quarterly earnings at $1.83 per share on revenue of $75.55 billion before the opening bell. CVS shares rose 1.1% to $112.00 in after-hours trading.
- Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. CMG reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter. The company said it sees Q1 same-store sales up in mid to high single digits range. Chipotle shares surged 6.6% to $1,557.28 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Fox Corporation FOX to have earned $0.49 per share on revenue of $7.84 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Fox shares gained 0.1% to $37.37 in after-hours trading.
Also check out: PayPal And 3 Other Stocks Bought By Insiders
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Omnicom Group Inc. OMC reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Omnicom shares gained 5.2% to $83.00 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company DIS to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $18.63 billion after the closing bell. Disney shares gained 0.5% to $143.25 in after-hours trading.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-day Trial - No Credit Card Required
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription, and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top-tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14-day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.