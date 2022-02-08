Recap: Varex Imaging Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Varex Imaging VREX reported its Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Varex Imaging missed estimated earnings by 10.71%, reporting an EPS of $0.25 versus an estimate of $0.28.

Revenue was up $21.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 11.96% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Varex Imaging's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.37 0.27 0.16 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.45 0.40 0.35 0.08 Revenue Estimate 215.50M 205.14M 186.10M 172.10M Revenue Actual 226.30M 211.20M 203.50M 177.10M

