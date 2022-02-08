Morgan Stanley Climbs To Annual-High Share Price

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice.

Morgan Stanley MS traded at a new 12-month high today of $107.32. This new high was reached on below-average trading volume as 2.7 million shares traded hands, while the average 30-day volume is approximately 11.1 million shares.

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments. The company had about $5 trillion of client assets as well as over 70,000 employees at the end of 2021. Approximately 50% of the company’s net revenue is from its institutional securities business, with the remainder coming from wealth and investment management. The company derives about 30% of its total revenue outside the Americas.

In the past 12 months, Morgan Stanley share prices are bracketed by a low of $72.78 and a high of $107.32 and are now at $106.60, 46% above that low price.

Based on a current price of $106.60, Morgan Stanley is currently 1.3% above its average consensus analyst price target of $105.19.

