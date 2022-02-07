Ceragon Q4 Revenue Tops Consensus; Issues Positive FY22 Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Ceragon Networks Ltd CRNT reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 5.1% year-on-year to $77.76 million, beating the consensus of $77.18 million.
- Ceragon saw strong yearly bookings in North America, India, and Europe, with 2021 annual book-to-bill above 1.
- Ceragon scooped twenty 5G design wins to date across all geographies.
- Operating income was $1 million versus $(1.5) million last year.
- The gross margin was 29.4% versus 29.1% last year.
- Non-GAAP EPS loss of $(0.02) missed the consensus of $0.01.
- The company held $17.1 million in cash and equivalents and used $9.7 million in operating cash flow.
- Outlook: Ceragon Networks sees FY22 revenue of $305 million - $320 million versus the consensus of $313.4 million.
- Price Action: CRNT shares closed higher by 0.89% at $2.26 on Friday.
