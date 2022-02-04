Maximus's Return On Capital Employed Overview

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q1, Maximus MMS earned $53.33 million, a 2.53% increase from the preceding quarter. Maximus also posted a total of $1.15 billion in sales, a 4.07% increase since Q4. Maximus earned $52.01 million, and sales totaled $1.11 billion in Q4.
What Is ROCE?
Earnings data without context is not clear and can be difficult to base trading decisions on. Return on Capital Employed (ROCE) helps to filter signal from noise by measuring yearly pre-tax profit relative to capital employed by a business. Generally, a higher ROCE suggests successful growth of a company and is a sign of higher earnings per share in the future. In Q1, Maximus posted an ROCE of 0.03%.
It is important to keep in mind that ROCE evaluates past performance and is not used as a predictive tool. It is a good measure of a company's recent performance, but does not account for factors that could affect earnings and sales in the near future.
ROCE is a powerful metric for comparing the effectiveness of capital allocation for similar companies. A relatively high ROCE shows Maximus is potentially operating at a higher level of efficiency than other companies in its industry. If the company is generating high profits with its current level of capital, some of that money can be reinvested in more capital which will generally lead to higher returns and, ultimately, earnings per share (EPS) growth.
For Maximus, the positive return on capital employed ratio of 0.03% suggests that management is allocating their capital effectively. Effective capital allocation is a positive indicator that a company will achieve more durable success and favorable long-term returns.
Analyst Predictions
Maximus reported Q1 earnings per share at $1.12/share, which beat analyst predictions of $0.77/share.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
