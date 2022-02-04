Twist Bioscience Clocks ~50% Jump In Q1 Sales, Lifts FY22 Revenue Guidance

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Twist Bioscience Corp TWST reported a 49.2% Y/Y increase in its Q1 FY22 revenues to $42.02 million, beating the Wall Street estimate of $38.33 million and the management expectation of $37 million - $39 million.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
- The company shipped products to approximately 1,800 customers in Q1 FY22, versus about 1,500 a year ago.
- Twist Bioscience shipped approximately 125,000 genes during the quarter, compared with about 84,000 in Q1 FY21.
- The company received total orders of $49.6 million compared to $33.6 million a year ago.
- The company posted EPS loss of $(0.91) per share, beating the consensus of $(1.06) and wider than a loss of $(0.72) posted a year ago.
- Twist held $408.7 million in cash and equivalents as of December 31, 2021.
- FY22 Guidance: Twist Bioscience expects sales of $189 million - $198 million (consensus of $187.8 million), higher than prior guidance of $183 million - $193 million.
- The outlook includes SynBio revenue, including Ginkgo Bioworks, of $70 million - $72 million. NGS revenue is estimated to be $94 million - $96 million, and Biopharma revenue is expected to be approximately $25 million - $30 million
- The company expects an FY22 adjusted gross margin of 42% - 44%.
- Price Action: TWST shares traded lower by 1.53% at $60.04 on the last check Friday.
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.