Why Are Twist Bioscience Shares Plunging Today?
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 12:25pm   Comments
Why Are Twist Bioscience Shares Plunging Today?

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWSTreported a 17% Y/Y increase in its Q4 revenues to $37.95 million, beating the Wall Street estimate of $37.02 million, driven by strength in SynBio, NGS, biopharma businesses.

  • The Company shipped products to approximately 2,900 customers in fiscal 2021, versus about 2,200 in fiscal 2020.
  • The Company posted a wider net loss of $(0.84) per share, missing the consensus of $(0.79) and higher than a loss of $(0.54) posted a year ago.
  • Twist held $465.83 million in cash and cash equivalents and $12.03 million in short-term investments in Q3.
  • Acquisition: The Company also announced it is acquiring Abveris for $190 million. Abveris offers comprehensive antibody discovery and characterization services.
  • FY22 Guidance: Twist expects sales of $173 million - $181 million without Abveris (consensus) and $183 million - $193 million, including Abveris.
  • This includes synthetic biology revenue of $67 million - $70 million, NGS revenue of $94 million - $96 million. 
  • The Company expects an FY22 adjusted gross margin of 42% - 44%.
  • For Q1 FY22, Twist forecast sales of $37 million - $39 million (consensus of $38.78 million).
  • Price Action: TWST shares are down 7.44% at $102.39 during the market session on the last check Monday.

Posted-In: Earnings M&A News Guidance Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

