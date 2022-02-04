Recap: Johnson Outdoors Q1 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Johnson Outdoors JOUT reported its Q1 earnings results on Friday, February 4, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Johnson Outdoors beat estimated earnings by 18.89%, reporting an EPS of $1.07 versus an estimate of $0.9, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $12.14 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 5.44% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Johnson Outdoors's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.65 2.50 2.44 0.89 EPS Actual 0.68 2.83 2.74 1.96 Revenue Estimate 164.23M 198.68M 195.85M 145.36M Revenue Actual 166.26M 213.57M 206.16M 165.67M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.