Fortive Shares Slip On Q4 Revenue Miss, Moderate Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- Fortive Corp FTV reported fourth-quarter sales growth of 3.8% year-over-year to $1.37 billion, missing the consensus of $1.44 billion.
- Sales by segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions $579.8 million (+6.4% Y/Y), Precision Technologies $473.9 million (+2.1% Y/Y) and Advanced Healthcare Solutions $321.1 million (+1.7% Y/Y).
- Adjusted EPS improved to $0.79 from $0.70 in 4Q20, beating the consensus of $0.78.
- The gross margin expanded by 23 bps to 57.7%. The operating profit increased by 9.6% Y/Y to $201.6 million, and the margin expanded by 80 bps to 14.7%.
- The adjusted operating margin for the quarter expanded by 120 bps to 24.4%.
- Fortive generated cash from operating activities for FY21 of $961.1 million, compared to $1.44 billion a year ago.
- 1Q22 Outlook: Fortive anticipates revenue of $1.33 billion - $1.37 billion ($1.37 billion); and adjusted EPS of $0.65 - $0.69, below the consensus of $0.72.
- FY22 Outlook: Fortive expects revenue of $5.73 billion - $5.88 billion (consensus $5.77 billion) and adjusted EPS of $3.00 - $3.13 (consensus $3.10).
- Price Action: FTV shares traded lower by 6.58% at $66.91 on the last check Thursday.
Get the Inside Access Traders Are Using to Profit More and Win Bigger. Don’t Miss Out on Benzinga Pro! Click Here to Start a Free 14-dayTrial - No Credit Card Required
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away our Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.