Recap: New Jersey Resources Q1 Earnings

New Jersey Resources NJR reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

New Jersey Resources missed estimated earnings by 4.17%, reporting an EPS of $0.69 versus an estimate of $0.72, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $221.54 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at New Jersey Resources's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.08 -0.11 1.13 0.49 EPS Actual 0.07 -0.15 1.77 0.46 Revenue Estimate 380.50M 309.00M 646.00M 611.00M Revenue Actual 532.53M 367.59M 802.19M 454.31M

