Recap: e.l.f. Beauty Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

e.l.f. Beauty ELF reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Thousands of new traders are learning the ins and outs on how to find profitable trades every day with Benzinga Trading School. Click Here Now to Start your FREE Trial. (No credit card required)

Also check out: Insiders Buying Pixelworks And 4 Other Penny Stocks

Earnings

e.l.f. Beauty beat estimated earnings by 60.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.15, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $9.56 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 8.95% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at e.l.f. Beauty's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.15 0.09 0.24 EPS Actual 0.21 0.27 0.16 0.22 Revenue Estimate 83.69M 79.23M 82.39M 86.79M Revenue Actual 91.86M 97.05M 92.67M 88.56M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $0.73 and $0.76 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 210.42% in quarter-over-quarter growth for e.l.f. Beauty, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.