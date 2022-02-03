Tetra Tech: Q1 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Tetra Tech TTEK reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Tetra Tech beat estimated earnings by 15.53%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $1.03, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $74.16 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 2.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Tetra Tech's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 1 0.88 0.75 0.81 EPS Actual 1.05 0.95 0.83 0.96 Revenue Estimate 674.52M 625.76M 581.96M 587.68M Revenue Actual 709.13M 638.04M 599.83M 605.17M

