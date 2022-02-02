Recap: McKesson Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

McKesson MCK reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

McKesson beat estimated earnings by 13.47%, reporting an EPS of $6.15 versus an estimate of $5.42, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $6.01 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.49, which was followed by a 5.21% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at McKesson's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 4.66 4.17 5.04 4.13 EPS Actual 6.15 5.56 5.05 4.60 Revenue Estimate 63.12B 59.99B 61.09B 61.71B Revenue Actual 66.58B 62.67B 59.14B 62.60B

