Recap: T-Mobile US Q4 Earnings

T-Mobile US TMUS reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

T-Mobile US beat estimated earnings by 88.89%, reporting an EPS of $0.34 versus an estimate of $0.18, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $444.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 5.3% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at T-Mobile US's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.52 0.53 0.57 0.51 EPS Actual 0.55 0.78 0.74 0.60 Revenue Estimate 20.18B 19.37B 18.92B 19.93B Revenue Actual 19.62B 19.95B 19.76B 20.34B

