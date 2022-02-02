Sony Group: Q3 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Sony Group SONY reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sony Group beat estimated earnings by 54.78%, reporting an EPS of $2.43 versus an estimate of $1.57, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $870.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 2.11% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sony Group's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate 1.54 1.03 0.37 0.80 EPS Actual 1.55 1.54 0.81 2.85 Revenue Estimate 20.61B 18.80B 18.54B 24.80B Revenue Actual 21.56B 20.54B 20.97B 25.81B

