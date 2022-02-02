Saia: Q4 Earnings Insights

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Saia SAIA reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Saia beat estimated earnings by 7.81%, reporting an EPS of $2.76 versus an estimate of $2.56, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $140.60 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.51, which was followed by a 0.25% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Saia's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 2.35 2 1.37 1.30 EPS Actual 2.86 2.34 1.40 1.51 Revenue Estimate 575.73M 546.21M 476.56M 474.62M Revenue Actual 616.22M 571.33M 484.07M 476.48M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.