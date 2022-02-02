Recap: Dynatrace Q3 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Dynatrace DT reported its Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Dynatrace beat estimated earnings by 12.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.18 versus an estimate of $0.16, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $57.85 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 5.84% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Dynatrace's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.16 0.15 0.14 0.13 EPS Actual 0.18 0.16 0.15 0.17 Revenue Estimate 220.61M 203.37M 191.81M 172.33M Revenue Actual 226.35M 209.74M 196.50M 182.91M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.