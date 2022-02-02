Recap: MPLX Q4 Earnings

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

MPLX MPLX reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 06:10 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

MPLX beat estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.78 versus an estimate of $0.75, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $485.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 1.02% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at MPLX's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.71 0.67 0.63 0.63 EPS Actual 0.74 0.66 0.68 0.63 Revenue Estimate 2.37B 2.26B 2.13B 2.14B Revenue Actual 2.56B 2.40B 2.34B 2.25B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.