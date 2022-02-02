Earnings Scheduled For February 2, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Sony Group SONY is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.57 per share on revenue of $24.59 billion.

• IES Hldgs IESC is expected to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Spire SR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.32 per share on revenue of $537.20 million.

• Old Dominion Freight Line ODFL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.26 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion.

• Veoneer VNE is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.73 per share on revenue of $446.62 million.

• Banco Santander SAN is likely to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Novo Nordisk NVO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.71 per share on revenue of $5.67 billion.

• Boston Scientific BSX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $3.11 billion.

• AbbVie ABBV is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.28 per share on revenue of $14.98 billion.

• Sumitomo Mitsui Financial SMFG is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Brinker International EAT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $929.64 million.

• Novartis NVS is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.42 per share on revenue of $13.30 billion.

• Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs SPR is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.65 per share on revenue of $1.07 billion.

• New York Times NYT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $578.93 million.

• Howmet Aerospace HWM is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $1.31 billion.

• Capri Holdings CPRI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.69 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.

• Brookfield Infr Partners BIP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $2.44 billion.

• Johnson Controls Intl JCI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $5.12 billion.

• Avery Dennison AVY is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.12 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion.

• Marathon Petroleum MPC is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.55 per share on revenue of $24.33 billion.

• MPLX MPLX is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• M/I Homes MHO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $3.38 per share on revenue of $982.05 million.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific TMO is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.26 per share on revenue of $9.29 billion.

• Emerson Electric EMR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.99 per share on revenue of $4.47 billion.

• Roper Technologies ROP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.67 per share on revenue of $1.50 billion.

• Humana HUM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.16 per share on revenue of $21.23 billion.

• Allegheny Technologies ATI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $728.66 million.

• Carpenter Tech CRS is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.62 per share on revenue of $381.54 million.

• D.R. Horton DHI is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.79 per share on revenue of $6.71 billion.

• C.H. Robinson Worldwide CHRW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.85 per share on revenue of $6.22 billion.

• Waste Management WM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.26 per share on revenue of $4.62 billion.

• AmerisourceBergen ABC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.57 per share on revenue of $59.45 billion.

• Silicon Laboratories SLAB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.57 per share on revenue of $200.19 million.

• Wabash National WNC is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share on revenue of $494.70 million.

• Ferrari RACE is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.05 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Evercore EVR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $4.56 per share on revenue of $891.88 million.

• IDEXX Laboratories IDXX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.71 per share on revenue of $784.43 million.

• Capital Product Partners CPLP is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $56.28 million.

• Magellan Midstream MMP is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.10 per share on revenue of $663.37 million.

• Twin Disc TWIN is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $55.95 million.

• CGI GIB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.15 per share on revenue of $2.47 billion.

• Saia SAIA is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.56 per share on revenue of $599.32 million.

• Banco Santander BSBR is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.21 per share on revenue of $3.29 billion.

• Americas Technology Acq ATA is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $504.87 million.

• Dynatrace DT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.16 per share on revenue of $234.43 million.

• Sally Beauty Holdings SBH is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $996.62 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Regal Rexnord RRX is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.19 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• Omega Healthcare OHI is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.47 per share on revenue of $269.06 million.

• Essex Property Trust ESS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.07 per share on revenue of $368.34 million.

• Suncor Energy SU is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.94 per share on revenue of $11.55 billion.

• Mid-America Apartment MAA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.75 per share on revenue of $461.24 million.

• EZCORP EZPW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $200.13 million.

• AvalonBay Communities AVB is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $598.15 million.

• American Superconductor AMSC is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $26.61 million.

• Universal UVV is projected to report earnings for its third quarter.

• OneMain Holdings OMF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.35 per share on revenue of $903.00 million.

• Modine Manufacturing MOD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $489.10 million.

• Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals ARWR is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.45 per share on revenue of $51.04 million.

• Hanover Insurance Gr THG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $2.45 per share on revenue of $1.20 billion.

• TrueBlue TBI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.43 per share on revenue of $583.97 million.

• SiTime SITM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.09 per share on revenue of $71.06 million.

• Netgear NTGR is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• NewMarket NEU is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Kulicke & Soffa Indus KLIC is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.90 per share on revenue of $462.74 million.

• Hillenbrand HI is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.88 per share on revenue of $697.33 million.

• e.l.f. Beauty ELF is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.15 per share on revenue of $94.78 million.

• Change Healthcare CHNG is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $852.73 million.

• Markel MKL is expected to report quarterly earnings at $15.93 per share on revenue of $2.76 billion.

• Globe Life GL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.76 per share on revenue of $1.28 billion.

• Brandywine Realty Trust BDN is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Hawkins HWKN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.40 per share on revenue of $156.82 million.

• Corteva CTVA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $3.46 billion.

• Star Group SGU is estimated to report earnings for its first quarter.

• Red Rock Resorts RRR is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.68 per share on revenue of $411.08 million.

• DXC Technology DXC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $4.10 billion.

• T-Mobile US TMUS is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $21.09 billion.

• Greenhill & Co GHL is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $107.21 million.

• Spotify Technology SPOT is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.48 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion.

• Lincoln National LNC is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.88 per share on revenue of $4.71 billion.

• MetLife MET is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.47 per share on revenue of $17.67 billion.

• CMC Materials CCMP is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.77 per share on revenue of $316.62 million.

• Cognizant Tech Solns CTSH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $4.78 billion.

• Allegiant Travel ALGT is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.18 per share on revenue of $480.59 million.

• Aflac AFL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.27 per share on revenue of $5.22 billion.

• Align Tech ALGN is likely to report quarterly earnings at $2.73 per share on revenue of $1.02 billion.

• Adtran ADTN is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.02 per share on revenue of $141.27 million.

• Fortune Brands Home FBHS is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.29 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.

• Central Garden & Pet CENT is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $619.63 million.

• Central Garden & Pet CENTA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $619.63 million.

• Allstate ALL is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.77 per share on revenue of $10.00 billion.

• McKesson MCK is expected to report quarterly earnings at $5.42 per share on revenue of $66.49 billion.

• Qualcomm QCOM is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.01 per share on revenue of $10.42 billion.

• Hologic HOLX is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.28 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Core Laboratories CLB is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $107.48 million.

• Meta Platforms FB is projected to report quarterly earnings at $3.84 per share on revenue of $33.38 billion.

• Century Communities CCS is projected to report quarterly earnings at $4.07 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion.

• Yellow YELL is likely to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $1.30 billion.

• UGI UGI is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.22 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion.

• Qorvo QRVO is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.76 per share on revenue of $1.11 billion.

• Murphy USA MUSA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $3.02 per share on revenue of $4.57 billion.

• MaxLinear MXL is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.84 per share on revenue of $244.74 million.

• Tetra Tech TTEK is likely to report quarterly earnings at $1.03 per share on revenue of $663.05 million.

• Aviat Networks AVNW is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $73.15 million.

• Suburban Propane Partners SPH is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $403.94 million.

• Skyline Champion SKY is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.74 per share on revenue of $499.24 million.

• FormFactor FORM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.41 per share on revenue of $198.17 million.

• 8x8 EGHT is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $154.06 million.

• MGIC Investment MTG is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.44 per share on revenue of $291.60 million.

• Rayonier RYN is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

• Gladstone Capital GLAD is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.20 per share on revenue of $14.51 million.

• Digi International DGII is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $82.95 million.

