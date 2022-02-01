ManpowerGroup Stock Gains After Q4 Earnings Beat, Solid Q1 Outlook

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
- ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN reported fourth-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 6.5% year-over-year to $5.38 billion, beating the consensus of $4.77 billion.
- Revenue from services: Americas $1.22 billion (+20% Y/Y), Southern Europe $2.38 billion (+2.3% Y/Y), Northern Europe $1.18 billion (+7.7% Y/Y) and APME $622.6 million (+0.9% Y/Y).
- All brands recorded revenue growth during the quarter, with Experis recording 33% revenue growth, Talent Solutions 10%, and Manpower 1%.
- Q4 Adjusted EPS was $2.20, beating the consensus of $1.80.
- The gross margin expanded by 140 bps to 17.2%. The operating income increased by 20.4% Y/Y to $166.6 million, and the margin expanded by 36 bps to 3.1%.
- ManpowerGroup generated cash from operating activities for FY21 of $644.8 million, compared to $936.4 million a year ago. The company held cash and equivalents of $847.8 million as of December 31, 2021.
- The company repurchased $60 million of common stock during the quarter; and paid down $75 million incremental borrowings used for the ettain acquisition.
- Outlook: ManpowerGroup expects Q1 EPS of $1.56 - $1.64, versus the consensus of $1.34. The company's outlook includes an estimated unfavorable currency impact of 10 cents.
- Price Action: MAN shares are trading higher by 3.42% at $108.46 on the last check Tuesday.
