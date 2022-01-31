5 Stocks To Watch For January 31, 2022

TODAY ONLY! For only $7, you can get 2 winning options trade alerts every month! Click Here to See Trade Ideas! (Risk-free with a 14 day refund guarantee)
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects L3Harris Technologies, Inc. LHX to report quarterly earnings at $2.89 per share before the opening bell. L3Harris Technologies shares fell 0.1% to $218.55 in pre-market trading.
- Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI to report quarterly earnings at $2.98 per share on revenue of $3.00 billion after the closing bell. NXP Semiconductors shares rose 0.6% to $190.60 in after-hours trading.
Also check out these penny stocks insiders are buying
- SJW Group SJW named Andrew F. Walters as its CFO. The company also appointed James P. Lynch as chief accounting officer. Peter Fletcher was named vice president - information security officer of San Jose Water Co, a subsidiary of SJW Group. SJW Group shares slipped 0.1% to $68.45 in the after-hours trading session.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
- Analysts are expecting Trane Technologies plc TT to have earned $1.31 per share on revenue of $3.55 billion for the latest quarter. The company will release earnings before the markets open. Trane Technologies shares rose 0.2% to $172.55 in after-hours trading.
- After the closing bell, Sanmina Corporation SANM is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.95 per share on revenue of $1.65 billion. Sanmina shares gained 0.8% to $36.80 in after-hours trading.
[ALERT] Nic Chahine shares his Bear Market Beating options trading strategy. Click Here to Watch!
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
If you are not using this trading strategy, you are leaving money on the table...
If you are blindly looking up and trading stocks the way 99% of traders are, you are missing on HUGE potential returns. Even new traders who started following this option trading strategy instantly began seeing returns they wouldn't have had otherwise. With even two trades per month with this strategy, you will start seeing the difference in your trading account. Don't waste any more time "guessing" and "getting lucky". Click Here to See if you Qualify for Benzinga Options!
For today only, we are gifting away ur Benzinga Options Starter newsletter for only $7. This includes two heavily researched trades per month from lead
trader, Nic Chahine. For the same cost of a cup of coffee, less than the cost of a Netflix subscription and less than the average order at McDonalds you will receive top tier education and winning trade alerts to maximize your portfolio returns. This also includes a 14 day full money-back guarantee if you cancel. There is absolutely no risk! Click Here Now to Get Started!
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.